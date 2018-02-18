10 Surprising Facts You Definitely Didn’t Know About Margot Robbie

If you haven’t been paying attention to the awards circuit this year, you might not know who Margot Robbie is. She’s an Oscar nominee who’s nominated for her work as Tonya Harding in last year’s “I, Tonya,” but other than that, we don’t really know much about her.

Yeah, we know she’s Australian and, yeah, we know that her big break was when she played Leondardo DiCaprio’s wife in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but for the most part, Robbie blends in with a majority of other Hollywood newcomers. Here’s where we come in. To prep you for the Academy Awards in March, we’ve rounded up the most surprising, bizarre, and important facts to know about the best actress nominee. Ever wondered: Who’s Margot Robbie? Your answers are below.

She Started on a Soap Opera

Before she moved to the United States and carved a name for herself in movies opposite DiCaprio and Will Smith, Robbie was a well-known Australian soap opera star. She starred as Donna Freedman, a charismatic stalker super fan, for three years on the Australian soap opera “Neighbours.” After retiring the character—which was supposed to be a guest spot but was expanded after viewers fell in love with Robbie’s performance—the actor moved to the United States in 2011, where she landed her first American job on the ABC drama “Pan Am.”

She Worked at Subway Before Acting

Robbie can actually thank Subway sandwiches for one of her first acting gigs. In an interview with GQ U.K., the actress revealed that her first-ever job was as a “sandwich artist” for the popular sandwich shop. Six months after she left the job for a part on “Neighbours,” Robbie was cast in a Subway commercial, which she said paid her “20 times the amount” she ever earned as a shop employee. But don’t expect Robbie to order Subway sandwiches. For her, the magic is ruined.

“But now I can’t go back to Subway because whenever somebody makes me a sandwich it’s so frustrating,” Robbie said. “I’m always thinking, “You’re doing such a bad job of this, you’re making such a mess of my sandwich. I want to get round the other side of the counter and do it myself.”

She Applies Her Foundation with a Toothbrush

As an up-and-comer, Robbie is sought after for her beauty secrets, and, boy, does she not disappoint. In an interview with Elle U.K., Robbie revealed that she uses a toothbrush (or an eyebrow brush, if she’s feeling fancy) to blend foundation in her hairline. Robbie swears that the technique gives her a more even, natural-looking coverage.

“When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline so that it all blends,” she said. “Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don’t blend it, it looks gross—you can see the foundation in my hair. I do that every single day, and every time my husband is like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m brushing my makeup into my hairline!’ And he’s like, ‘Girls are crazy.'”

She Uses Nipple Cream as Lip Balm

If Robbie’s toothbrush foundation trick wasn’t enough, the actress revealed in the same Elle U.K. interview that she uses nipple cream as lip balm. Because she believes in the conspiracy that store-bought lip balm actually dries out your lips instead of moisturizes them, Robbie dabs on nipple cream (specifically, Bepanthen’s, which is used for diaper rashes and breastfeeding mothers) for a quick quench.

“I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It’s what I’ve used my whole life,” Robbie said.

She Found a Severed Foot on the Beach

Leave it to Robbie to nonchalantly drop in an interview that she found a severed human foot on a beach. During a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie revealed that she found a severed foot while casually walking down a beach in Nicaragua. She didn’t leave any more details.

“I once found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua,” Robbie said.

She Dressed as James Franco in ‘Spring Breakers’ for Halloween

In 2013, before the premiere of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Robbie reached out to James Franco to ask for a printout of the actor’s “Spring Breakers” character, Alien, so she could create an authentic costume for Halloween.

“This is before ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ came out, but Margot Robbie, I didn’t know her, but she was working with somebody that knew my costumer or something and got in touch with me and was like, ‘Can you print me a photo of the tattoos in detail, so that I can get this costume perfectly?'” Franco told GQ. “Because she was fucking Alien that year.”

She Turned Down an Offer from Playboy

After her career-making turn in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Robbie was approached by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner to pose for the magazine. Robbie never appeared in the publication, but according to an interview with Us Weekly, Hefner was very interested.

“She should be in Playboy! Send her a message! We’re ready for her. She would be great,” Hefner told Us Weekly. “The girl that plays [Jordan Belfort’s] wife in [‘The Wolf of Wall Street’] is very, very pretty. We always want the latest, most popular girl of the moment, and that changes week to week!”

Her Childhood Nickname Is ‘Maggot’

If you’re going to call Robbie by any name other than her real one, it might as well be Maggot. The childhood nickname, which Robbie loathed at first but later grew on her, became so popular that when she grew older, some people didn’t realize that Maggot wasn’t her real name.

“Maggot. It started when I was five, Grade One and I detested it,” Robbie told GQ U.K. “By the time I was eight I realized it wasn’t going anywhere so I embraced it, but when I moved to Melbourne people started calling me it, and I hadn’t even told them it was my nickname.”

She Took Tequila Shots Before Doing Sex Scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio

While most DiCaprio super fans would want to stay sober when doing a sex scene with him, Robbie needed some liquid courage. In an interview with Celebuzz, Robbie revealed that she took three shots of tequila before getting down and dirty with DiCaprio in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

“I did three shots of tequila at like nine in the morning right before doing it,” she said.

She Tattooed Cara Delevingne’s Foot

Robbie and Cara Delevingne starred together in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” so naturally, they would become pretty close. They became so close that Delevingne entrusted her costar to tattoo her feet. On Instagram, Delevingne revealed that Robbie tattooed her toes for the film and vice versa. The tattoos, which they dubbed “toemojis” and were likely temporary, kept rubbing off, so Robbie had to go back in every so often to touch up the model’s feet. In the end, they looked pretty darn good.