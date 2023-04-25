Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Are The Faces of Barbiecore

Scroll To See More Images

It’s one of the most anticipated films in recent memory and when it comes to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie red carpet looks, one thing is perfectly clear: they’ve understood the assignment.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird), the 2023 film has been in the works since before December 2016 when comedian Amy Schumer was originally attached to star. She later reportedly backed out due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Then, in 2019, Robbie was confirmed to be taking on the lead role of Barbie. “It comes with a lot of baggage,” Robbie told Variety in July 2023 of playing the iconic doll. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”

Gosling, meanwhile, got real about playing Ken at CinemaCon 2023 in April. “I have to be honest: I only knew Ken from afar before now. I didn’t know Ken from within. I doubted my Kenergy,” he said. “I didn’t see it but Margot and Greta conjured this out of me somehow. One day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke pink outfits, and rollerblading down Venice Beach.” Without further ado, here are their Barbie red carpet looks.

Margot Robbie

APRIL 25: At the Warner Brothers Pictures red carpet at CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Australian actor donned a pink and white gingham bra top and skirt by Prada and finished the look with some pink mules by Christian Louboutin, which are similar to the shoes that we saw in the teaser trailer for the film.

Ryan Gosling

APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling went full Barbiecore for the Warner Brothers Pictures red carpet at CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as well. He wore a pink bomber jacket (which looks to be suede?) and a white t-shirt with the film’s director emblazoned on the front in Barbie font. We Stan. He toned the look down with slim-fit jeans and desert boots.

