Margot Robbie Wore the Most Unexpected Neon Accessory at the ‘Birds of Prey’ London Premiere

This past year, Margot Robbie has seriously amped up her red carpet game. Don’t get me wrong—the actress always looks stunning at events, but she’s previously kept her looks simple and elegant, rather than unexpected. But Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey London premiere outfit only further proves that the actress and producer has officially stepped out of the box. Robbie stepped out in front of the cameras wearing a stunning black dress that’s anything but basic.

What makes the dress so unique is that the bodice is made up of feathers. Plus, it’s asymmetrical, which adds to the allure and runway-esque qualities. It kind of looks like Margot Robbie is wearing a feather boa around her chest, but I’m totally into it. The dress gives off total early aughts vibes while still remaining very 2020. Elegant, chic and unexpected—I’d say Margot Robbie has outdone herself this time.

Of course, the most unexpected part of this ensemble is those bright pink gloves Margot Robbie wore as an accessory. Rather than donning some diamond earrings or other jewelry, Robbie opted for a statement accessory that seriously packs a punch. Often, when people wear a black dress, they stick with classic and elegant accessories that make the look very ‘Old Hollywood.’ In the case of Margot Robbie, though, she decided to take a hint from her Birds of Prey character (Harley Quinn) and go majorly colorful for this red carpet look.

I’ve actually noticed several red carpet looks recently that feature gloves, and it has me wondering if they’re coming back in 2020. Either way, Margot Robbie knows how to rock these hot pink gloves, and I couldn’t love the look more.

Birds of Prey officially hits theaters February 7. Until then, you might as well spend some time admiring Margot Robbie’s elevated red carpet style—and start guessing what she might wear to the 2020 Oscars.