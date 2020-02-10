Margot Robbie’s All-Black Oscars Look Is Totally Medieval (and We’re Into It)

Scroll To See More Images

While some celebrities use the red carpet to pull off shocking or wild ensembles, others use it to simply accentuate their natural elegance. Margot Robbie’s Oscars 2020 look is surprisingly unique. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the actress typically walks the red carpet in simple but beautiful looks—white, black or gold gowns that are classically elegant. (Remember her Old Hollywood-inspired white gown from 2018? So pretty.) This year, the actress stunned in an all-black look that’s anything but boring.

When Margot Robbie arrived to the 2020 Oscars in a vintage Chanel ensemble, we couldn’t look away. The actress always looks incredible, but particularly glowed on the Academy Awards red carpet. The sleeve details were so stunning, we wish we had a reason to copy the look at a fancy event. They were completely separated from the body of the black dress, and gave off total medieval vibes. I can just picture her sitting at a table with a giant turkey leg in front of her and a jester doing tricks for guests.

Robbie kept her hair down and slightly wavy and makeup classically gorgeous with a bright red lip, accentuating the beauty of the vintage Chanel gown. This entire look is such a fun play on a classic black dress red carpet look. It brings all the stunning aspects of a chic black gown and adds some fun and surprising details to really amp it up. Well done, Margot Robbie.

After being nominated in 2018 for I, Tonya and then looked over in 2019 for Mary Queen of Scots, it’s exciting to see the actress snag a nomination for her work in Bombshell this year. Margot Robbie has become a consistent face on the big screen, and you will hear no complaints from us on that one. If her career keeps progressing the way her sartorial excellence has, we’re in for a real treat.