Margot Robbie’s Old Hollywood Glam Look Has Me Feeling Some Type of Way

Welcome to Hollywood, baby. As someone who lives in Los Angeles, I’m often reminded of just how many iconic films, photoshoots and fashion moments have happened just a few miles from my apartment. In Beverly Hills on Thursday, at a photo call for her new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie gave me another reason to look out toward the Hollywood sign and sigh dramatically. The actress donned a seriously glamorous Old Hollywood look that has me ready to spend my weekend watching every Marilyn Monroe film ever made.

Robbie seriously looked incredible in a white Derek Lam top and wide-leg pants and Pandora Chunky Earrings—a jewelry look you can totally get for $150. It was an ensemble that would make any Old Hollywood film star proud. The top and pants combine to look like a gorgeous Marilyn Monroe-esque gown, and I’m very here for it. It’s basically an updated version of classic Old Hollywood looks—the perfect outfit for promoting a film called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, am I right? Margot Robbie’s stylists knew exactly how to bring the glamorous vibes of years past into 2019, and I commend them. Plus, Robbie looks amazing in anything, so that definitely doesn’t hurt.

While the clothes Margot Robbie donned for the photo call are totally Old Hollywood—as well as her curly locks!—the actress’ makeup and nails are *very* summer 2019. The star opted for trendy tangerine nails and eye makeup to bring the ensemble into the 21st century. This modern pop of color adds the perfect amount of fun 2019 vibes to the look.

I’m honestly convinced that Margot Robbie can do no wrong. I’ve loved her in every film she’s been in, so I’m really looking forward to seeing her portray Sharon Tate, the wife of the infamous Roman Polanski (a terrible human—look him up—but, of course, excellent filmmaker). Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres July 26, so mark your calendars to see more of Margot Robbie, K?