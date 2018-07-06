Margot Robbie Responds to Reality Star Who Claims She’s Her Doppelgänger

Scroll To See More Images

In case you’re not caught up on your British pop culture, Love Island is one of the greatest shows on television. The Bachelor-meets-Survivor reality show, in which singles compete for love and survival on a tropical island, has been an internet fan-favorite for years. But one of its most compelling storylines this season is a woman who is confident that she’s Margot Robbie’s doppelgänger.

Megan Barton-Hanson, a contestant on the current season of Love Island, has been compared to Robbie by fans and fellow contestants since the season premiere. Perhaps it’s Barton-Hanson’s ashy blonde hair, arched brows or actress-high cheekbones, but there’s something about her that screams Robbie to hundreds of people—except Robbie herself.

In an interview with Metro, the 28-year-old actress, who is a huge Love Island fan, opened up about the moment she learned that Barton-Hanson was deemed her look-alike and whether or not she agrees with the comparison. (Spoiler alert: She doesn’t.) “The other night we were watching, and I think it was Alex who said that, and we all lost it!” Robbie said. “We were like, ‘Oh my God. They know who I am on Love Island!'”

Though Robbie was ecstatic to hear her name on Love Island, she didn’t exactly agree with another contestant calling Barton-Hanson her doppelgänger. As for if she would ever appear on the reality show, Robbie suggested she’s happier watching from the comfort of her home.

“I personally don’t see the resemblance. We’d just finished drinking beer and eating crisps and saying “we’re so disgusting we could never be on Love Island we’re such fatties, they would never let us on,” Robbie said. “They all have some amazing bodies and they are so gorgeous and are always so done up and looking incredible, and then they said [I look like her] and we were like ‘Oh my God!'”

Robbie might not think that Barton-Hanson is her look-alike, but that hasn’t stopped hundreds of fans from thinking so. Check out some of the Love Island star’s most uncanny pictures below. Hey, if she doesn’t find love, at least she has a career as a so-so Margot Robbie look-alike going for her.