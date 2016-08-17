Margot Robbie Likes to Kick Back with a ‘Beer Shower’

After a long day, there’s nothing that Margot Robbie likes more than kicking back with a good, old-fashioned beer shower. To clarify, a beer shower is apparently nothing more than running a nice hot shower, cracking open an ice cold beer, and drinking it while showering. What’s more, Robbie picked up this tradition from “Tina Fey‘s costume lady.”

Let’s go a bit deeper. Though Robbie doesn’t really have a typical day (“I don’t have a daily routine per se. It’s dictated by whatever job I’m working on”), she told Harper’s Bazaar that she likes to cap things off with a “beer shower” whenever she can.

As she put it, “I like to have a beer shower—a nice beer in the shower. When I did ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,’ I was saying, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to go home,’ and Tina Fey’s costume lady was like, ‘Me too. I can’t wait to go home and have a beer shower.'” Don’t worry if you’ve never heard of such a thing—neither had Robbie. “I was like, ‘What’s a beer shower?'” she continued. “She said she drinks an ice-cold beer in a boiling-hot bath or shower, and it made her sleep. I was like, ‘That sounds perfect!'”

Robbie also noted that she historically has a hard time sleeping and battles insomnia, so anything that gives her a push in the direction of a good night’s rest is welcome. “I’ve got eye masks and sleep music and melatonin and lots of soothing scents,” she told Bazaar. “I do everything possible to try to sleep better. I can’t go home and fall straight asleep; it takes a long time to switch my brain off. Once I get home, I go over the call sheet for the next day or organize for whatever location we’re shooting at.” And then, you know, there’s the beer shower.

The 26-year-old loves to be relatable. For example, when Jimmy Kimmel threw a photo of a very dorky 13-year-old Robbie onto a projection screen when she visited his show in June, she was totally game. Though she acknowledged that it was “literally the most embarrassing photo of my whole life,” she went on to give herself away.

“I’m clearly really enjoying myself reading Harry Potter,” she told Kimmel. “I have braces, which I had for two years. I was really into slicking my hair back, God knows why.” Also, she didn’t even need those glasses. “I’m wearing glasses, which I didn’t actually need,” she said. “I have 20/20 vision, and I lied to get glasses so I could look like Harry Potter. They’re not even cool ones. They’re, like, ugly glasses. I went to the optometrist and I was like, ‘I can’t see that. Ow! My eyes hurt!’ My mom’s like, ‘Do you really need glasses?’ I was like, ‘Yes, I do!’”

Margot Robbie is really giving Chrissy Teigen a run for her money in the most-gorgeous-relatable-person-ever contest. May the best woman win.