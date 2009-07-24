Margiela’s Single Lens Frames

Last fall, Martin Margiela made waves with his single lens sunglasses. The hyper-futuristic style caught the eyes of fashion lovers everywhere waiting to make a big statement.

He’s gone a little vintage for his second pair of uni-lens (?) glasses available now at Colette in Paris. The shape is a little bit like Porsche Carrera frames, but taken to the next level as Margiela does best.

These are just the kind of thing we’d expect to see Rihanna wearing after the sun goes down. What do you think about these shades- perfect for some fun in the sun, or only for the most adventurous dressers?

Jak & Jil