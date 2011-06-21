Margiela & McQueen: Matching Looks for the Hot Topic Couple

We’ve spotted plenty of trends among the Resort 2012 collections thus far, and now that the Spring 2012 men’s shows are walking in Milan, we’ve got our eyes peeled for even more. Strangely enough, the same blazing fire print just showed up in two separate collectionsMaison Martin Margiela resort and Alexander McQueen men’s for springand we find it a bit perplexing.

Sarah Burton‘s collection for McQueen was inspired by 1960s rock-and-roll and Margiela’s shows hints of 1970’s punk, but we cannot believe that this tacky print was shown multiple times in a matter of days.

We know that both Margiela and Alexander McQueen are known for bucking the trends, but these flame shirts from their latest collections look like they could be right off of the rack of a mid-’90s Hot Topic store or the uniform of a competitive bowling team. We know it takes three to make a trend, so designers out there, we implore you: please, please don’t let this one happen.