What: A pair of paper snakeskin ankle booties in brown cowhide with a stacked wooden heel.

Why: A chic leather boot in a snakeskin motif may as well be on our “most wanted” list for fall; plus, how often do you find anything by Margiela at a discount?

How: With a pair of dark skinny jeans and a crisp blazer over a T-shirt, these would be golden.

Maison Martin Margiela Paper Snakeskin Boots, $261; at Shopbop