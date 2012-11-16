StyleCaster
Margherita Missoni Purges Her Fabulous Closet For Big Online Sale: See 15 Of Our Favorite Shoppable Pieces

Liz Doupnik
by
Like so many of us this time of year, Margherita Missoni is cleaning out her closet in a big way. The heir to the infamous Italian fashion house purged her enviable wardrobe to create a nearly 100-piece collection for clothing and accessory e-commerce site Yoox, which went on sale yesterday, and ranges from historical pieces from the family maison, to personal garments procured at flea markets.

While the pieces vary heavily in price (around $130 for gloves and hats, to over $1,000 for a floor-length dress), it’s shopping you can feel good about: Margherita—the Italian president of OrphanAid Africa—will be donating 100% of the sale’s proceeds to the charitable organization, which supports orphans and vulnerable children in Ghana. Stylish and socially conscious: We’re all for it.

Read on to see 15 highly-covetable items available for purchase now! 
1 of 15

Missoni Shorts, $299; at Yoox

Pachamama Long Sleeve Sweater, $256; at Yoox

Missoni Long Dress, $1,409; at Yoox

Missoni Hat, $149; at Missoni

Missoni Casual Pants, $399; at Yoox

Missoni Oblong Scarf, $185; at Yoox

Missoni Cape, $683; at Yoox

Missoni 3/4 length dress, $1,025; at Yoox

Missoni Short Dress, $555; at Yoox

Missoni gloves, $185; at Yoox

Missoni Long Dress, $726; at Yoox

Missoni Cover-Up, $683; at Yoox

Missoni 3/4 Dress, $897; at Yoox

Missoni Cashmere Sweater, $783; at Yoox

Missoni Leather Outerwear, $1,708; at Yoox

