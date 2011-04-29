Margherita Missoni: Met Ball, Beach Essentials and Havaianas

Missoni ? Havaianas is like a match made in chic beachside heaven. Margherita of the Missoni tribe as well as some her compatriots in country and fashion came out to the Upper East Side Missoni outpost to celebrate the union (it is a week of beautiful unions after all). The colorful, whimsical printed espadrilles and flip flips officially go on sale in stores and online at Havaianas.com today and range in price $60 to $130.

Since the vibe is clearly summer inspired, we talked to Margherita about her warm weather plans which happen to involve Sicily, a boyfriend and possibly a Vespa, her beach essentials, and her plans for the next big party the Met Ball.

So can you tell me a little bit about this collaboration and why it was a good fit to work with Havaianas?

It was a great fit! Havaianas, even if it is a younger brand than us, its a classic. So to put something like our aesthetic, which is so wild and crazy, into a classicit always works really well. Plus, Havaianas is Brazilian and the Brazilian aesthetic is really similar to ours. They picked us up really quickly in Brazil. Were one of the most loved brands in Brazil. So it just came about naturally and its working really well.

Awesome! Missoni is such a great summer brand. What are your summer essentials?

For me, like big hats, like that one [points to Missoni floppy hat]! Even if Im a dark-skinned person, I always wear a lot of sunscreen and big hats. I think they make you look polished even if youre on the beach. Like, I dont like to wear makeup or to take too much care of myself on the beach. I like to be a bit wild. But the hat makes you look polished. And then I think that Missoni bikinis are the best bikinis in the world. Thats like every girl should own a Missoni bikini!

Are you going to the Met Gala?

Yes, I am.

Can you tell me anything about your dress?

My dress? I think it weighs probably 8-10 pounds.

Really? Is it beaded?

Completely more beaded than my skirt! If thats possible. Like totally beaded!

Who are you most excited to see there?

Im going to go with Joy [Bryant]. Shes my date so Im really happy. Im always happy to go with someone that I can enjoy and have jokes with and relax with.

Photos: Billy Farrell Agency courtesy of Missoni Havaianas