Margherita Missoni Is Saving The World, 1 Zig-Zag At A Time

M Missoni, Missoni’s lower-priced label produced by the Valentino Fashion Group, is teaming up with OrphanAid Africa to help orphaned children in the turbulent country of Ghana.

According to WWD, Margherita Missoni created a 12-piece capsule collection which will premiere in Milan on November 10th and in New York on November 15th. The small collection is exciting for two reasons: it’s benefiting an amazing cause and it’s Margherita’s first solo project.

She describes her decisions in creating the line, explaining, “The choice of colors was instinctive; it was the combination that I liked the most. Pink is symbolic, it refers to childhood, and red to Africa, and together they were aesthetically pleasing, The pattern in itself is something that is ours, that belongs to us.”

Margherita is the president of OrphanAid Africa Italia and her main goal is to sell as many pieces from the collection as possible. The priciest item is a raincoat, which retails for $163. Which means we can get our hands on some Missoni duds without having to deal with the drama of the Missoni for Target debacle.

We’re looking forward to getting a glimpse of Margherita’s clothing for a cause. Plus, we love an excuse for some guilt-free shopping that doubles as a good deed!