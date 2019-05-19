StyleCaster
17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Make 'Em Tonight

by
Photo: The Adventure Bite.

Nothing gets a summer party going like a good big-batch margarita recipe. Sure, you can stock your fridge with beer and put out some rosé on ice, but a pitcher or punch bowl filled with sweet, tart, tequila-laced goodness is a next-level way to make guests feel welcome—and a little buzzed.

While a big-batch margarita recipe does take a little more doing than just picking up a 12-pack, the process is super simple once you have the necessary ingredients. Essentially you dump, stir and serve over ice. The other thing about big-batch margaritas is that they can be as simple or as elevated as you want to make them. Below, you’ll find a basic pitcher margarita that deserves to be a standby in your summer cocktail arsenal, plus other fun twists on this classic that you might want to break out for special occasions.

Scroll through this inspiring list of big-batch margaritas, and I guarantee you’ll be craving a salt-rimmed cocktail in no time. And hey, no shame in inviting some friends over last-minute in order to whip up your favorite tonight.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Prosecco Margaritas

A Farm Girl’s Dabbles.

1. Prosecco Margaritas

These big-batch Prosecco margaritas have a little bit of fizz from the bubbly, but are still as tart and refreshing as the original.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Tin Can Margaritas

Completely Delicious.

2. Tin Can Margaritas

What’s a tin can margarita, you ask? Easy—just a marg made with canned limeade concentrate.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Big-Batch Pineapple Margaritas

Chew Out Loud.

3. Big-Batch Pineapple Margaritas

If you like things extra tart and a little bit sweet, pineapple margaritas are for you.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Pink Champagne Margaritas

The Adventure Bite.

4. Pink Champagne Margaritas

These classy big-batch margaritas are perfect for a pink party, or just anytime.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Margaritas

Savor the Flavor.

5. Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Margaritas

Don’t want booze? No problem, here’s a strawberry margarita for you.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Cherry Margaritas

Seasonal Cravings.

6. Cherry Margaritas

Pro tip: If you don’t want to spend hours pitting cherries for these big-batch cherry margaritas, buy frozen dark, sweet cherries instead—they’ll also double as edible ice cubes!

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Raspberry Jalapeño Margarita

Hola Jalapeño.

7. Raspberry Jalapeño Margarita

Make big batches of infused tequila and raspberry syrup, and these margaritas will basically make themselves.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Watermelon Prosecco Margaritas

Cooks With Soul.

8. Watermelon Prosecco Margaritas

Nothing screams “SUMMER!” like a watermelon marg.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Strawberry Pitcher Margaritas

The Kitchn.

9. Strawberry Pitcher Margaritas

The only thing to keep in mind when you head onto the patio with a pitcher of strawberry margaritas is that you’ll never want to come back inside.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Pitcher Palomas

Fed and Fit.

10. Pitcher Palomas

A paloma isn’t technically a margarita, but the grapefruit tequila cocktail hits all the same pleasure points.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Margarita Pitchers

The Kitchn.

11. Easy Margarita Pitchers

Keep it simple with these 3-2-1 pitcher margaritas.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Blackberry Margaritas

Well Plated.

12. Blackberry Margaritas

If you ever find yourself with more berries than you can eat, drink them in big-batch margaritas instead.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Strawberry Margarita Punch

The Cookie Rookie.

13. Strawberry Margarita Punch

Blend strawberries with tequila and lime (and a whole bunch of other things), and you have a big-batch, fruity margarita punch.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Mango Margaritas

A Classic Twist.

14. Mango Margaritas

Sweet mango puree makes these big-batch margaritas a little bit tropical.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Cilantro Jalapeño Margaritas

With Spice.

15. Cilantro Jalapeño Margaritas

Want to shake things up? Go the earthy, spicy route with these cilantro jalapeño margaritas.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Strawberry Mango Margaritas

Mommy’s Kitchen.

16. Strawberry Mango Margaritas

This smoothie-cocktail hybrid is actually the perfect boozy slushie.

STYLECASTER | 17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You'll Be Tempted to Whip 'Em Up Every Day This Summer | Beer Margarita

Tammilee Tips.

17. Beer Margaritas

More of a beer person? There’s a big-batch margarita out there for you, too!

