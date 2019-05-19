17 Big-Batch Margarita Recipes So Good You’ll Be Tempted to Make ‘Em Tonight

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing gets a summer party going like a good big-batch margarita recipe. Sure, you can stock your fridge with beer and put out some rosé on ice, but a pitcher or punch bowl filled with sweet, tart, tequila-laced goodness is a next-level way to make guests feel welcome—and a little buzzed.

While a big-batch margarita recipe does take a little more doing than just picking up a 12-pack, the process is super simple once you have the necessary ingredients. Essentially you dump, stir and serve over ice. The other thing about big-batch margaritas is that they can be as simple or as elevated as you want to make them. Below, you’ll find a basic pitcher margarita that deserves to be a standby in your summer cocktail arsenal, plus other fun twists on this classic that you might want to break out for special occasions.

Scroll through this inspiring list of big-batch margaritas, and I guarantee you’ll be craving a salt-rimmed cocktail in no time. And hey, no shame in inviting some friends over last-minute in order to whip up your favorite tonight.

1. Prosecco Margaritas

These big-batch Prosecco margaritas have a little bit of fizz from the bubbly, but are still as tart and refreshing as the original.

2. Tin Can Margaritas

What’s a tin can margarita, you ask? Easy—just a marg made with canned limeade concentrate.

3. Big-Batch Pineapple Margaritas

If you like things extra tart and a little bit sweet, pineapple margaritas are for you.

4. Pink Champagne Margaritas

These classy big-batch margaritas are perfect for a pink party, or just anytime.

5. Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Margaritas

Don’t want booze? No problem, here’s a strawberry margarita for you.

6. Cherry Margaritas

Pro tip: If you don’t want to spend hours pitting cherries for these big-batch cherry margaritas, buy frozen dark, sweet cherries instead—they’ll also double as edible ice cubes!

7. Raspberry Jalapeño Margarita

Make big batches of infused tequila and raspberry syrup, and these margaritas will basically make themselves.

8. Watermelon Prosecco Margaritas

Nothing screams “SUMMER!” like a watermelon marg.

9. Strawberry Pitcher Margaritas

The only thing to keep in mind when you head onto the patio with a pitcher of strawberry margaritas is that you’ll never want to come back inside.

10. Pitcher Palomas

A paloma isn’t technically a margarita, but the grapefruit tequila cocktail hits all the same pleasure points.

11. Easy Margarita Pitchers

Keep it simple with these 3-2-1 pitcher margaritas.

12. Blackberry Margaritas

If you ever find yourself with more berries than you can eat, drink them in big-batch margaritas instead.

13. Strawberry Margarita Punch

Blend strawberries with tequila and lime (and a whole bunch of other things), and you have a big-batch, fruity margarita punch.

14. Mango Margaritas

Sweet mango puree makes these big-batch margaritas a little bit tropical.

15. Cilantro Jalapeño Margaritas

Want to shake things up? Go the earthy, spicy route with these cilantro jalapeño margaritas.

16. Strawberry Mango Margaritas

This smoothie-cocktail hybrid is actually the perfect boozy slushie.

17. Beer Margaritas

More of a beer person? There’s a big-batch margarita out there for you, too!