Found: A Cropped Sequin Jacket Guaranteed To Make You The Coolest Girl in the Room

What: This amazing cropped sequin jacket guaranteed to make you the coolest—and most noticed—girl in the room.

Why: When it comes to sequins, it can be tricky to tread the line between tacky and chic, as it depends on a variety of factors including the shade of the paillettes, the color, and the silhouette of the actual garment. This number—with it’s subtly hanging sequins, cool moss shade, and cropped design—isn’t only unique and high-style, but simply cool.

How: There’s nothing better than pairing your glitzy sequins with basic staples, so we’d wear this jacket with a pair of tight beat-up jeans, a basic tee, and a killer pair of sky-high ankle boots for a night on the town.

Marco Bologna Cropped Jacket, $308; at Farfetch