Marchesa Spring 2014: See The Entire Romantic Collection

With New York Fashion Week coming to a close, several of the most exciting shows are happening now or happened last night. Example: Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman, who showed the Spring 2014 collection of their label Marchesa yesterday.

As is their trademark, the designer duo presented a collection filled with feminine florals, lots of lace, and voluminous, unapologetic silhouettes. It’s not hard to imagine most of these intricate gowns making their way down the red carpet come next awards season. (Blake Lively and Lake Bell are both big fans, and they both got married in Marchesa gowns.)

Click through the gallery to see all the entire romantic collection!