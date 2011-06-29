Marchesa Resort 2012: The Retro Socialite Life

There is always room in my heart for a solid, socialite-by-the-fancy-pool Slim Aarons reference. Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman channeled those lounging beauties with a life of leisure for Marchesa Resort 2012.

For ladies who know their way around a chiffon ruffle, this season’s architectural brights were a welcome bit of structure after so much ethereal lightness. A fuchsia cinched waist, graduated hemline dress has socialite at a mid afternoon soiree written all over it, while a navy gown will make a red carpet celeb with an eye for elegance extremely happy. A chiffon kaftan is high drama bohemia at its best, while beaded tunics make for the perfect antidote to so many of Resort’s standard minis. It’s high glamour and it can make any girl feel like she was born into Palm Beach’s finest family. Here’s to silver spoons and leopard gowns.