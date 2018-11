Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig showed their usual fare for their resort 2010 collection. Beautiful as always, there were both cocktail and floor length one shoulder dresses, as well as feathers and draping. There were pops of color (magenta! red!) but also plenty of neutrals and subtle metallics. I am sure many of these dresses will make their red carpet debuts very shortly…

