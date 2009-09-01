Marchesa Launches an Evening Bag Collection

Marchesa is undeniably the go-to designer for celebrity red carpet gowns. Case in point: last night on the Rachel Zoe Project, Rachel tracked down designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig just days before their presentation, desperately looking for an Oscar gown for Anne “Annie” Hathaway. (She went with the Armani anyway.)

The bags will have a lot of the same themes as their dresses- silk rosettes, heavy beading, embroidery, and corset-like details. They will also incorporate elements of jewelry and every bag is topped off with a hand-cut rock crystal. Chapman has also collaborated with Steven Webster on a line of jewelry to launch this fall.

To get a similar look, focus on three things: lux materials (faux croc can totally pass), stone details, and tassles (for that ’20s glam they love).

