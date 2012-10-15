StyleCaster
See All The Gorgeous Looks From Marchesa's Fall 2013 Bridal Collection

See All The Gorgeous Looks From Marchesa’s Fall 2013 Bridal Collection

Perrie Samotin
See All The Gorgeous Looks From Marchesa’s Fall 2013 Bridal Collection
Soon-to-be-brides (or anyone who's a fan of beautiful gowns, really), take note: Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman and co-founder Keren Craig debuted their Fall 2013 Bridal collection New York Bridal Market Week and it's every bit as glamorous as you'd expect.

The collection — which was designed for the diverse tastes of modern brides — was inspired by the heart of the Iris and Bulgarian Rose, and featured enough silhouettes to please pretty much every taste, from full-skirted gowns to chic cocktail numbers, each accented with Miriam Haskell jewelry. The range also includes handbags and custom headpieces.

Marchesa's long been a go-to label for starlets seeking super-glamorous red-carpet gowns, and Blake Lively wore the brand when she tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds last month.

Click through the gallery and let us know: Would you choose Marchesa for your wedding?

A look from Marchesa's Fall
2013 Bridal Collection

 

