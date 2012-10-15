See All The Gorgeous Looks From Marchesa’s Fall 2013 Bridal Collection

Soon-to-be-brides (or anyone who’s a fan of beautiful gowns, really), take note: Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman and co-founder Keren Craig debuted their Fall 2013 Bridal collection New York Bridal Market Week and it’s every bit as glamorous as you’d expect.

The collection — which was designed for the diverse tastes of modern brides — was inspired by the heart of the Iris and Bulgarian Rose, and featured enough silhouettes to please pretty much every taste, from full-skirted gowns to chic cocktail numbers, each accented with Miriam Haskell jewelry. The range also includes handbags and custom headpieces.

Marchesa’s long been a go-to label for starlets seeking super-glamorous red-carpet gowns, and Blake Lively wore the brand when she tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds last month.

