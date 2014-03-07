March Mood Board: 14 Things That Are Inspiring Us This Month

As the winter months start to thaw and spring reveals its pastel head, our editorial team has been injected with a fresh dose of inspiration. We’ve decided to put it all together in a new StyleCaster Mood Board series, which will highlight and showcase all our favorite things every month.

Our interestes are varied: We’re inspired by a range of things from the worlds of pop culture, music, the arts, interior design, and—of course—fashion.

Here, we’ve highlighted out 14 things our editors are feeling this month! Take a look, and let us know: What’s your March inspiration?

1. Rihannna

We’re loving @BadGalRiRi’s Fashion Week enthusiasm, mostly because of this. And this. And let’s not forget all of these. She’s been rocking the hottest couture accessorized with a carousel of hairstyles and a flawless cat eye the entire fashion month, and we wouldn’t expect anything less from Vogue‘s March cover girl.

2. Crop Top Skirt Sets

Splitting up hasn’t looked this good since J.Lo got divorced. From Bergdorf Goodman to ASOS, we’ve spotted crop tops and matching skirts at every price and style, making sets the coolest way to amp up your spring wardrobe.

3. Floral Wallpaper

The fastest way to transform your home? Add a panel of stunning wallpaper. This print by Ellie Cashman is dark and dramatic, just like our relationship with another March obsession, House of Cards (which we totally tried to fix!)

4. Lupita Nyong’o

Nope, we’re not getting tired of the the Oscar-winning actress yet! The 31-year-old newcomer giving seasoned celebrities a serious run for their red carpet money, and her gorgeous fashion statements dominated awards season. We’re looking forward to seeing what projects she chooses and what she wears this month.

5. Mules

Newslflash: Mules are happening. If you can get past the fact that flashy ’80s women (ahem, Mrs. Roper and Phyllis Nefler), pick up a pair to wear with everything from skinny jeans to dresses.

6. Mint Green

We loved it last year, and we’re loving it again! We can’t get enough of this soft pastel hue rendered on everything from handbags and nail polish to spring dresses.

7. Gucci Guilty Stud

One of our favorite scents just got a wardrobe upgrade. The Evan Rachel Wood-fronted perfume is sporting a limited-edition bottle covered in 400 individual studs, which is sure to toughen up our perfume collection.

8. St. Patrick’s Day

It may not be the most stylish of holidays, but we’re nothing if not suckers for a festive theme. We’re all about green cocktails, cool ways to incorporate green into outfits, and hanging with our fashionable Irish friends (Fun fact: J.W Anderson, Phillip Treacy, and Orla Kiely are all Irish fashion designers!).

9. Burberry Spring 2014

The Burberry Spring 2014 collection was bathed in sherbert tones, ladylike silhouettes, and delicate sheer styles, painting us the perfect palette for Spring.

10. Keep.com

StyleCaster has joined Keep.com (Hint: Follow us!). We’re obsessed with the platform, which is basically a Pinterest exclusively for fashion, where every single ooh-and-aah-able image is also shoppable.

11. Ashanti

We know what you’re thinking and no, this isn’t a mood board for March 2004. The triple-platinum, Grammy-toting queen of early-Aughts R&B dropped her new album “Braveheart” on March 4, and we can’t wait to see her back in action.

12. Les Miserables

The iconic musical heads back to Broadway March 23 (likely thanks to the last year’s blockbuster big-screen version), and we’re absolutely planning to take it in, not only for the gorgeous music, but also prove the fact that the actress playing Fantine is probably 10 times better than Anne Hathaway was.

13. “Veronica Mars” (!)

On the opposite end of the entertainment spectrum is the super-buzzy March 14 release of the teenage detective movie “Veronica Mars.” Formerly a cult-y television series, this film was one of the biggest movies funded purely via crowdsourcing, where they raised $2 million from ‘Marshmallow’ superfans.

14. Pharrell Williams

Between $44,000 hats, tuxedo shorts, and Oscar-nominated songs, we’re increasingly convinced that Pharrell is capable of absolutely anything. Be sure to download his new toe-tapping album, GIRL which was released March 3.