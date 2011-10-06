March Madness: Chris March Cans The Camp & Keeps It Real

Out of chaos comes order, and out of creativity comes an artistic spark that sets some people apart. In the case of former Project Runway finalist Chris March all and none of the above apply.

The zany figure we’ve come to know from reality TV is absent from the person I met for coffee this week. This March looks exhausted and steadfast in his grim resolve to make it through a busy day of interviews, photo shoots and repetitive questions that all lead back to his fateful turn as the designer who’s mostly known as “that guy on the 4th season that decided to present a collection made out of human hair during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.”

“I had already done a fair amount of high profile things before I was on the show,” he says as he settles down in the chair across from me. This is true. An acclaimed costume designer with a pension for the dramatic, March isn’t some newbie trying to make a name for himself via the reality TV lens. With over a decade of work under his belt, he’s got a clear vision of his public persona and how to best spin it in a way that will attract PR fans to his new Bravo series, Mad Fashion (check out more about the show on People StyleWatch).

Surrounded by a wacky cast of characters, March is forced into action as both ring leader and show producer. From designing wire cage skirts made out of shoes to breast cup accoutrements, in March’s workshop the sky’s the limit — even if his clients aren’t always on board with his over-the-top garments. His love for “over-the-top” stems from his own mother, a woman who made her own evening gowns that Chris loved to play dress-up in.

“I always say drag led me to fashion,” he claims. (Considering he plans to dress up as Josephine Baker this Halloween, I’d say this is a true statement.)

Of course like everything else on “reality” TV one has to wonder where the drama ends and real reality begins. Unlike other Project Runway contestants that have come before him, March seems unmoved by the trappings of fame, more so focused on a solid sensible business plan. The madness he creates seems like a carefully orchestrated theatrical event that draws viewers in without revealing too much about his personal life.

“All they really did was point cameras at what I do,” he insists following such a suggestion. “I wasn’t interested in doing something that they thought up or manufactured.”

After an hour of attempting to trade quips while trying to dig deeper beyond his tired veneer, this much becomes clear: March has an appreciation for buffalo wings (and really, who doesn’t?), isn’t begrudging of the success of other PR breakout stars like Christian Siriano and has little or no tolerance for the bullshit antics of some of reality TV’s biggest train wrecks.

“The thing that makes me crack is dealing with unnecessary stupidity,” he finally admits. “A lot of people just want to become reality stars and not do what they do anymore. It’s not what I’m after.”

With stars like Beyonc, Lady Gaga, Prince and Meryl Streep solidly in his corner, The designer seems unconcerned with following the same career trajectory. Ultimately, it becomes clear that in March’s crazy world, a Pee-Wee’s Playhouse aesthetic is just as important as the cut of a couture gown and careful stitching.

Makeup by Patti Baum from e.l.f. Cosmetics, and photography by Spencer Wohlrab