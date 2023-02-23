Your March Horoscope Says This Could Be the Most Pivotal Month of 2023, Thanks to Saturn & Pluto

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, March—the beautiful transition from winter to spring, when the clouds part and sunshine is revealed. Your March 2023 horoscope predicts a new era as Saturn enters the watery sign of Pisces on March 7, where it will remain until February 2026. Saturn loves structure, reality, responsibility and boundaries while Pisces loves to dream, imagine and transcend our material world for the spiritual. They are an odd pair and don’t often like to spend time together, but this new chapter will teach us how to love more deeply and effectively.

The last time Saturn was in Pisces was from 1993 to 1996, marking the fallout of the Soviet Union, the Rwandan genocide and the death of Kurt Cobain. Before that, Saturn in Pisces happened from 1964 to 1967, so we are talking about the Vietnam War, Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela—I think you get the picture.

Pisces and Saturn both bring endings, so we can expect this transit to bring some Tower card-like finality to structures we have come to rely on. In the Tarot, the Tower card represents abrupt changes that force us to regroup and shift our plans. This will allow us to plant new seeds in the soil. How this will impact you as an individual will depend on several factors in your birth chart. Whatever the case, this is a time to really face our beliefs, our spirituality and our escapist tendencies. Luckily, a Full Moon in Virgo will take place on the same day Saturn enters Pisces, encouraging you to work on solving problems rather than avoiding them.

Now, this transit isn’t going to hit us all immediately in March, so don’t expect your life to come crashing down on March 1. Begin this journey by thinking about the things that matter to you and what you have come to believe as true. Of course, Pisces season wouldn’t be Pisces season without us feeling our feelings and dreaming our dreams, am I right?

On March 20, Aries season begins, bringing with it that fresh spring feeling and the desire to make things happen. Aries wants us to turn a new leaf and take initiative. That drive laying dormant inside of you, the excitement and energy waiting there, will get a new spark at the end of this month.

The New Moon in Pisces on March 21 grants an opportunity to manifest this new beginning. This is a great time to do some candle magic or make a dream board. Don’t shy away from this month of fresh starts, go boldly forward and create what you desire for the world and for yourself!

The month ends on quite a cliffhanger, as Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—will leave behind Capricorn for the first time since 2008 on March 23. That means Pluto will enter worldly, humanitarian and forward-thinking Aquarius, where it will rearrange our priorities as a society and as a collective for the next 20 years. Plus, Mars in Gemini will *finally* come to an end on March 25, shifting gears as it enters sensitive, protective and passive aggressive Cancer. This is a powerful time to reexamine the way your emotions influence your actions.

Here’s what you can expect from March 2023 according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

With love planet Venus doing glamour magic in your first house of identity and appearances at the beginning of the month, it should be easy for you to bring on the charm when it’s needed. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

As this month begins, romantic Venus—your ruling planet—will be absorbing energy from lucky and abundant Jupiter. You could not ask for a better aspect—karma is definitely in your favor. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

On March 7, Saturn moves into Pisces and activates your tenth house of career and public image, which just so happens to be Saturn’s favorite house to be in. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Right around the same time, the Sun in your tenth house of career looks kindly on Pluto—planet of boundaries and trust—in your seventh house of partnerships. Suddenly, your desire to succeed and be recognized will reach new heights. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Pluto will be moving into your seventh house of partnerships starting on March 23. Expect major structural changes as your perspective of your relationships change, both on the business-side and the personal. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

On March 17, Venus—planet of love—smiles on serious-minded Saturn, increasing your desire for commitment and serious love. If you’re single, you are likely to attract responsible types who are interested in long-term commitment like you. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Just in time too because on March 17, Venus smiles on Saturn, increasing your need for serious, true love. If you’re in a relationship, your partner’s happiness will be on your mind as you work to show your commitment and devotion. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Near the end of the month, Pluto—planet of rebirth—will begin its slow march through your fourth house of home and family, where it will transform your whole understanding of your world behind closed doors. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Meanwhile, Saturn—planet of karma and discipline—will be moving into your fourth house of home and family, where it will remain for quite some time, taking an investigative look at your family dynamics and encouraging you take control of your personal life. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Saturn—planet of boundaries and restrictions—will be moving into your third house of communication on March 7, ushering in a new kind of mental pressure. You want to expand your mind in concrete and useful ways, minimizing idle conversation as a “waste of time”. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

On March 23, Pluto—one of the most powerful planets of all—will be dipping its toes into your first house of identity, where it will begin a transformation process that may affect your entire sense of self. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

Saturn—planet of discipline and responsibility—will enter Pisces on March 7, putting pressure on your first house of the self just after the Full Moon in Virgo takes place on March 7. Read your full monthly horoscope here.