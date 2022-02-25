Your March Horoscope Says This Month Will Be One Of 2022’s Best

Scroll To See More Images

Get ready, because the upcoming month is all about Pisces season—and it’s bound to be an experience you won’t soon forget. After all, your March 2022 horoscope begins with a spiritual, imaginative and empathetic new moon in Pisces on March 2, starting this journey off on a meaningful note.

Embrace release and renewal, because you deserve to let go of stale energy. However, by the time Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in Capricorn on March 3, your ego may complicate the healing process. This may heighten the romantic tension, but it might also lead to a power struggle if you and your partner are not seeing eye to eye. Follow your intuition and let the truth set you free.

Don’t sweat the small stuff, because on March 5, the positive energy will be downright irresistible. The sun will join forces with Jupiter in Pisces, bringing you a surge of creative, romantic and inspirational energy. Jupiter feels right at home in Pisces, and because this gas giant always aims for the best, you can expect the good vibes to keep on coming.

And once Venus and Mars join forces in Aquarius on March 6, you can expect it to not only spice up your love life, but also increase the excitement in your social life. Sparks are flying in your friendships, so revel in it. Once the sun joins forces with Neptune in Pisces on March 13, it will put you in a beautiful position to let go of resentment and listen to wherever your heart tells you. However, don’t overlook red flags just because you’d rather focus on the parts that feel good.

By March 18, you may feel like you’re waking up from a long and strange dream as the Full Moon in Virgo forces you to look at things from a more practical, objective perspective. Take the facts that arise during this full moon into consideration, because you’re learning the difference between what’s real and what’s not.

The sun enters Aries on March 20, changing the vibration to something more aggressive and competitive. While Pisces season is about letting go, Aries season wants you follow your desires without hesitation. After all, Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel—and when the sun enters this cardinal fire sign, it not only launches springtime, but the astrological new year. Fight for what you want, because Aries loves a challenge!

You may encounter obstacles by March 28, especially in your relationships. As Venus runs into Saturn in Aquarius, it could reveal the weak spots in your life, especially when it comes to the ways in which you give and receive love. You may feel distance growing between you and your loved ones, but you’ll be shown what it takes to make things work.

Aries

This month, you’re learning how to embrace your spirituality and all the wealth hidden in your inner world. Read your full horoscope here.

Taurus

On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will radiate power throughout your 11th house of community, encouraging you to start working with others in a new way. Read your full horoscope here.

Gemini

As the month begins, you’ll zero in on professional goals you can’t stop thinking about when the New Moon in Pisces brings a surge of power to your 10th house of career on March 2. Read your full horoscope here.

Cancer

The month begins with a chance of a lifetime—on March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will start a new chapter in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion. Read your full horoscope here.

Leo

On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will take place in your eighth house of death and rebirth, urging you to embrace the process of change. Not everything is meant to last forever (and that’s a good thing)! Read your full horoscope here.

Virgo

The month begins with an opportunity to turn over a new leaf in your relationships when the New Moon in Pisces on March 2 rushes through your seventh house of partnerships. Read your full horoscope here.

Libra

This month, you’re reconnecting with the simple pleasures and rituals that add moments of peace to your day. Read your full horoscope here.

Scorpio

On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will send electricity to your fifth house of creativity and self-expression. Write, dance, sing, paint—do whatever it is that remind you how wonderful it feels to make things more beautiful. Read your full horoscope here.

Sagittarius

On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will rush through your fourth house of home and family, increasing your desire to return to your roots and cultivate a sense of belonging that makes you feel safe and sound. Read your full horoscope here.

Capricorn

Your intellectual proclivities are tingling this month, and you’re in the mood to learn everything there is to know about everything. Read your full horoscope here.

Aquarius

On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will inspire something new in your second house of material belongings, encouraging you to attain a level of wealth that fulfills your needs. Read your full horoscope here.

Pisces

Pisces season is here and no one’s living up to the hype more than you are! On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will help you clarify your intentions as you approach this next chapter of your life. Read your full horoscope here.