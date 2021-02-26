Your March Horoscope Predicts A Boost Of Romance—It’s About Time!

Scroll To See More Images

As the month of March begins, the astrological vibes are spiritual, psychedelic and downright free-spirited. Not only is Pisces season enchanting the cosmos, but on March 3, courageous Mars will shift into inquisitive Gemini. This will induce a deep hunger for knowledge and variety, encouraging you to step outside your wheelhouse and open your mind to new ideas! Gemini is easily bored, so make sure you’re keeping your itinerary exciting. Although your March 2021 horoscope will encourage you to multitask, remember that it’s just as important to finish a project as it is to start one.

You’ll feel the true power of Pisces season by the middle of the month. On March 10, the sun will join forces with creative, imaginative and intuitive Neptune, increasing your desire to escape from reality and make life a far more artistic experience. When the New Moon in Pisces takes place on March 13, it will guide you towards a more spiritual and selfless understanding of your life, as it forges a new beginning in the area of your birth chart that’s ruled by Pisces.

By March 13, your love life will receive an enchanting boost of romance and magic as the swoon worthy Venus-Neptune conjunction takes place. And on March 15, Mercury—planet of communication—will enter Pisces, encouraging wholeheartedly empathetic and emotional exchanges. However, Pisces does have the tendency to blur the lines that separate truth from fiction, so make sure you find ways to stay grounded and realistic during Pisces season.

Aries season begins on March 20, and since Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel, it also doubles as the beginning of the astrological new year. Aries is courageous, competitive and motivated! Pour your heart into this next adventure, because it’s time to go big or go home! Once Venus enters Aries on March 21, you may find yourself getting lost in whirlwind romances and falling in love at first sight. After all, Aries is impatient! As volatile as this energy may seem, Mars will also form a helpful trine with committed Saturn on March 21, ensuring that your passion is met with just as much perseverance.

However, as the month heads to a close, the energy becomes even more volatile. On March 23, Mercury will square off with combative Mars, leading to impulsive thinking and hot-headed reactions. When boiling points are reached, take a deep breath! And as the Full Moon in Libra rises on March 28, it will oppose Venus in Aries, creating friction between your desire to express your true feelings and your need to maintain harmony. Striking a balance is a must!

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle March, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.

Aries

Social connections and intellectual pursuits are guiding you through the month of March, Aries. After all, Mars is entering your third house of communication on March 3, tapping into your need for extraverted experiences and mind-blowing undertakings. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

This month, you’re all about making that bank, Taurus! When Mars activates your second house of possessions and finances on March 3, it will motivate you to achieve your financial goals and make purchases that you’ve been lusting after. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

You’re beginning the month of March with confidence and gusto, Gemini! After all, Mars enters Gemini on March 3, instilling you with the will to win. Use this ambitious energy to compete and go after your goals with everything you’ve got. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

The beginning of March is the perfect time for some behind-the-scenes action, Cancer! When Mars enters your 12th house of the subconscious on March 3, think of it as an excuse to withdraw from “reality” and enter your own private dream world. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Your commitment to your community is what’s motivating you this month, Leo. In fact, when Mars enters your extraverted 11th house on March 3, it will increase your desire to network and strengthen your sense of teamwork! Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

Prepare for an incredibly motivating and energized month, Virgo! After all, on March 3, Mars will enter your authoritative 10th house, pushing you to dominate your field and compete to be the absolute best. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

This month, you’ve got a free spirit, Libra. After all, Mars is entering your spontaneous ninth house on March 3, tapping into your desire for excitement beyond the confines of you reality. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

This month, you’re doing what you do best—transforming. When Mars enters your eighth house of death and rebirth on March 3, it will tap into your desire to let the past remain the past, so that you can embrace the promise of the future. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

You’re revving the engine in your relationships this month, Sagittarius! When Mars enters your seventh house of partnerships on March 3, the passion you feel for the people in your life will take center stage. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re starting the month off with a strong work ethic and an even stronger desire to get ahead, Capricorn! Hard work comes naturally to you, and when Mars enters your productive sixth house on March 3, it will flow through you with ease. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

Prepare for a month that’s brimming with creative exploration and ecstatic joy, Aquarius! On March 3, Mars will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, guiding you toward a playful perspective of the world. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re tapping into your nurturing and protective qualities as this month begins, Pisces. Mars enters your emotional fourth house of home and family on March 3, inspiring you to fight for the home life you’ve always wanted! Read your full Pisces horoscope here.