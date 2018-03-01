Just in: Your March 2018 Horoscope

It’s a helluva month with plenty popping in the stars! We’ve two full moons bookending March—one on the 1st and one on the 31st (8:37 am EST)—and the pace will be rapid until around the 20th, when the speedy momentum ebbs. Remember, full moons can reveal previously unheard information.
A compassionate new moon on March 17th (9:12 am EST) delivers an important resting spot, ideal for unburdening a heavy load. Acknowledge wounds, traumas, and past and present hurts that long to be unearthed; empowerment can arrive first through acceptance. Try to sit with uncomfortable notions during this time—though forgiveness and surrender are prevalent themes, it’s easy to be distracted by superficial notions—glittering futures beckon.
Mercury will retrograde from the 23rd; seizing the initiative and taking action will be harder, so make headway earlier in the month (from the 7th). You’ll then be well placed to play catch-up. Navigate the 24th and 25th with care—days of thunder!
Pisces: February 19–March 20
The first week of March could be one of the most important and personally significant for you all year, Pisces. Use the 4th to affirm the incredibly special journey you’ve embarked upon, and the days around it to think positively about solo feats. You can take time to assess all you’ve learned in the months ahead, as you’re now entering a review process of your growth, expansion, and plans.
Bring yourself back to center for the 17th, with a fresh start available for resolutions and putting your best self forward.
You’ll be keen to establish yourself among community or colleagues from the 18th; however, there are also the practicalities to attend to. It might prove tricky navigating social activities with a full workload bringing you so much satisfaction—not to mention confidence and potentially extra cash!
Photo:
Candice Napier
Aries: March 21–April 19
You might feel raring to go, Aries (especially on the 11th), but March’s stars ask you to prep behind the scenes; to transition properly, closing off old projects responsibly, healing fully, with time to catch your breath.
Focus on what needs to go early in the month (between the 2nd and 5th), and do what’s necessary to gain closure. Exhale and release control of outcomes on the 17th.
Move ahead with serious, considered steps from the 18th. You’re being called into a more senior position—it’s time to demonstrate your expertise and authority or really acknowledge your career path and chosen direction—though this might require a little personal readjustment. Use the 24th to get used to your new steed and begin to fine-tune your long-term plans. The 29th can inject practical realism into your unique purpose.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Taurus: April 20–May 20
A magical month is in store for Taurus, with sensational moments among friends and lovers between the 1st and 5th. Social relations are seamless—embrace your place among community or peers, harnessing the stars to network or gain connection for a special venture. You’ll be well placed to add momentum to projects or a special journey after the 18th.
March lends itself to a greater escape; begin to go off the grid from the 7th, and take time out between the 21st and 30th. It’s a positive month to reflect on personal relationships, assessing growth and progress made since October.
On the 20th it’s easy to tune into karmic connections, yet from the 23rd, affairs could become confusing. The 29th delivers breakthroughs that will be hard to ignore.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Gemini: May 21–June 21
There’s attention around your worldly role early in March, and until the 6th you can present yourself wonderfully to superiors, with great visibility and focus on your vocational direction.
From the 7th you enter a strong cycle to awaken and invigorate your connections, which lasts throughout April and into mid-May. Your community, wider friendships circles, or professional network are highlighted, with a great emphasis on affiliations and your place among peers. Life could get extra busy from the 23rd, so be sure to keep your eye on the ball around engagements, timings, and travel.
The challenge this month is to balance your public and private life, as your social scene draws you away from close personal bonds and important relationships—be aware of this around the 11th, Gemini.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Cancer: June 22–July 22
As the month opens, a full moon illuminates your closest connections, potentially delivering a special message. Travel, partnerships, creative expression, and learning are aligned before the 7th; a venture is emphasized for you to enjoy! Focus on journeys or passion projects, which now light up the skies.
Planets guide your focus toward long-term career plans and aspirations in March, and by month's end, you could comprehend a shift that’s occurred around how you’re seen. Acknowledge changes and adjust the sails around your public impression—and message—after the 23rd.
Partnerships are increasingly charged from the 18th; however, you’ll be inclined to tackle the dynamic interactions. Note the 24th and 25th are highly strung; seek comfort at home on the 31st, in a beautiful sanctuary or among family.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Leo: July 23–August 22
Early March could highlight a significant financial, property, or relationship matter, Leo, but it’s not necessarily a time to clear-headedly make big decisions—despite thoroughly commandeering your imagination.
Your attention will be fully relieved by the 21st, as a wonderful adventure promises to introduce exciting greener pastures. No doubt you’ll hotly anticipate the more invigorating projects all month, as the stars hint at the fun that’s in the cards from the 7th.
However, first you must tend to your private affairs, which could include reassessment of your emotional or home foundations. The 10th to the 13th are your power days for tending to serious business (while dreaming of your journey); the 24th and 29th show you there’s more work to be done before —or while—you take flight.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Virgo: August 23–September 22
March 1st is your personal power day, Virgo. Reveal your place within a special partnership or acknowledge solo efforts of the last six months. Your sense of connection is pure poetry early in the month, and self-expression comes easily. You’re given time to reflect on your closest ties and communication skills from the 9th, and after the 18th your energy soars.
You’re drawn deeper into conversation from March 6th, as commitments, strong bonds, and important financial, legal, or property issues become prevalent. From the 23rd, you might have to revisit intimate discussions or paperwork from weeks prior.
Navigate the weekend of the 10th carefully, balancing any conflicting interests; honor both heady joint affairs and compelling solo passions. Express your needs, creating a safe space to process potentially intense emotions.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Libra: September 23–October 22
Daily work life or your usual duties have been dominating and continue to feature highly until the 6th; however, take a step back and the pressure off on the 1st and 2nd, Libra. The wheels will still turn without you!
Affirm the role that’s important to you on the 4th; use your connections to inspire you about the possibilities. From March 7th, you’ll be more inclined toward collaborations, making space for relationships to develop. You might also want to work from home or feel more dedicated toward your household or living space.
From the 9th, your income, financial growth, and awareness can be reviewed, Libra—be confident around earnings, assessing your position. Note the 11th is a day to keep cool in conversation, while the 28th emphasizes dynamic change in personal relations.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
An ocean of romance and pleasure arrive early in the month; seize the chance to be vibrant, playful, and energetic on the 2nd and 4th, Scorpio. These are incredible days for creativity and passionate self-expression. Boldly embrace your natural depth and intuition.
After the 7th, you could become increasingly busy, greatly efficient, and productive in work environments; the 11th is notable for progress in your role. From the 9th, you might find you’re revising the important personal growth of the last six months. Do take stock and assess how far you’ve come: What else is on your bucket list, Scorpio?
The 18th sees another shift, as you dedicate greater effort toward establishing the skills and connections you’re building. Balance your packed schedule with space to relate among your closest peers.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
It’s likely you’ve embarked on some major growth work via a private personal journey that started last October, Sagittarius. Celebrate your position on the 1st, and note a shift that’s due to unfold from March 9th, which brings about a review of progress.
Thankfully, home spaces make it easy to incubate and reflect.
Spending time in your sanctuary or among family could prove incredibly therapeutic; however, you needn’t hide away all month long. A sizzling romantic—and creative—cycle begins to unfold on the 7th, increasing toward months end. Matters of the heart aren’t guaranteed to run smoothly, however, with a pesky Mercury retrograde kicking off on the 23rd, which could have you second-guessing social arrangements and fun! Anticipate surprises on the 28th—and perhaps keep your thoughts to yourself.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Local connections continue to thrive early in March, and you’ve got a particular appeal, charming your best friends, peers, and colleagues. Indulge your sociable side, building on your skills and rapport. A charitable or artistic angle in your relations is favored.
Energy might have been a little low since the end of January; however, from the 18th, vibrant Mars enters your sign, propelling you forward. Domestic issues could benefit from your enthusiasm; from the 6th, home will increasingly be on your radar, with long-term adjustments coming into focus.
If you’ve been waiting to implement a different style in your nest or to switch up what’s familiar, this is the month to think over the changes. However, some back-and-forth might be required before you’re ready to take direct action.
Photo:
Candice Napier
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Your financial position, earnings, and worldly success are emphasized entering the month, with private investments, bonds, contracts, savings, or even property issues on your Aquarian radar—particularly between the 1st and 4th.
Thereafter, March is very much a sociable time, with the 11th connecting you to group activities, your wider community, or peers. You’ll be increasingly involved with close acquaintances, siblings, best friends, or colleagues as the month unfolds, though this might distract you from personal transitions you’re making privately. The 29th is a significant date of great affection among alliances, while the 31st favors long-distance connections.
Be generally vigilant in conversation this month, Aquarius; you might find it’s necessary to revisit discussions after the 23rd, and all manner of glitches can occur around electronic devices, travel, and communication.
Photo:
Candice Napier