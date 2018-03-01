Just in: Your March 2018 Horoscope

It’s a helluva month with plenty popping in the stars! We’ve two full moons bookending March—one on the 1st and one on the 31st (8:37 am EST)—and the pace will be rapid until around the 20th, when the speedy momentum ebbs. Remember, full moons can reveal previously unheard information.

A compassionate new moon on March 17th (9:12 am EST) delivers an important resting spot, ideal for unburdening a heavy load. Acknowledge wounds, traumas, and past and present hurts that long to be unearthed; empowerment can arrive first through acceptance. Try to sit with uncomfortable notions during this time—though forgiveness and surrender are prevalent themes, it’s easy to be distracted by superficial notions—glittering futures beckon.

Mercury will retrograde from the 23rd; seizing the initiative and taking action will be harder, so make headway earlier in the month (from the 7th). You’ll then be well placed to play catch-up. Navigate the 24th and 25th with care—days of thunder!