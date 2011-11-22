StyleCaster
March To A Fashionable Beat With These iFrogz Headphones

Jessica Rubin
by

Finding the right pair of headphones is a lot tougher than you would think, especially if you’re anything like me and want all of your possessions to have a certainje ne sais quoi. But these headphones from iFrogz are both adorable and amazingly well made.

The TimbrePro Earbuds With Mic are perfect for the fashionista on the go. They feature a sleek wooden sound chamber, robust sound, and three different tip sizes, so they’re sure to fit. And for $49.99, they won’t break the bank.

My favorite pair are the CS40s, which cost only $39.99. These over-the-ear headphones come in a variety of colors and have padded AeroFoam ear cushions, so they never get uncomfortable, even if you’re wearing them for hours. Considering the loud, obnoxious commute I face every morning, it’s a miracle that I’ve found headphones that successfully block out the noise around me.

Whether you need to find a gift for a friend or just want to pick up a little treat for yourself, make sure you check out iFrogz for awesome products sure to please any music lover!

