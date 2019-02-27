Just in: Your March 2019 Horoscope

Scroll To See More Images

As we continue in our zodiac charts, our March 2019 horoscopes offer a definite change of pace from what we experienced in February. As we enter into the spring season, new growth is inevitable. It may be as painful as a bikini wax, or as satisfying as peeling plastic wrap off of new electronics—but my advice is consistent for all signs: Surrender and let go.

Leaning into inevitable change and things we cannot control ensures that we manifest what the universe actually has in store for us this March. When you spend time fixating on that new relationship, job, friendship, house or financial windfall, tunnel-vision can distort small opportunities and make you less receptive to creative thinking and problem-solving. Soak in some Pisces energy this month to try and jump-start your brain. Without mixing too many metaphors (my blood is 98 percent caffeine at this point and I’m pretty sure I can literally smell colors), if you fight the tide you are sure to drown. Trust is your life preserver this month. You already have the answers and exactly what you need. Soon, it’ll be time to implement.

But growth and blossoming isn’t all that March has on the horizon. Happy birthday to Pisces and Aries, whose ambitious natures will influence all signs this month. Dedicate some time to your career and/or schooling this month. For now, learning to love the process of work is the best thing you can do for your long-term happiness and success. You’ll get where you need to be, but not without grinding really hard and learning what you need to be happy. This month also has some groovy love energy, so wear your strappiest red heels and/or whip out an equally bright Solo cup, and make merry with some cuties.

It’s a fallacy that growth happens in a vacuum. You can love yourself and others simultaneously—and you might be surprised how much one feeds the other.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Happy birthday, Aries. May this year bring you all of the savory treats and new interests. Your focus has been on personal growth for the last quarter—and honey, it shows. This expansion welcomes in new people and opportunities. But not without cost (sorry, babes)! Financial burdens and miscommunication and/or irreconcilable differences will make this a challenging but enriching month.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Ahh, Taurus. You love saying yes to opportunities—and sometimes a little too much. Right now, your various obligations are all coming to a head, which may leave you burnt-out and emotionally exhausted. It’s time to start saying no, and prioritizing your mental and physical wellness. Sometimes saying no to others is the same as saying yes to yourself.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your high energy and need for stimuli is as engaging as it can be dangerous. Honesty is crucial for you, Gemini, be it with yourself or others. Preferably, you know, both. Being a good friend is part of self-care. Lean into the emotions and expectations of friendship. There’s freedom there.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your loving and compassionate nature make you a beacon to many—and not all of them good. This month, focus on those that fill you up. Avoid negative coworkers, friends and family members that drain your energy and demand constant emotional labor. People can love you and still be toxic or detrimental to your health. Say no to narcissists, Cancer!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

It’s time to up your wellness game—namely: sleep, water, exercise, nutrition. Your action-oriented lifestyle and characteristics make it hard for you to slow down, Leo. But in order to maintain your health and vitality, you need to rest. And like, real-deal rest. Like binging The Bachelor and eating a lot of falafel while doing absolutely nothing on your couch, rest.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Look, I know its hard as hell, but you need to continue working on intimacy issues. One thing to look at is attachment styles—which ones is yours? And, also important, which ones are you attracted to? This is an important time for some soul-work for you, Virgo, so don’t shirk your duties. Compartmentalization is really only useful for makeup storage and weird, teenage sex dreams.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

I’m seeing a lot of jealousy and envy in your collective aura, Libra. And yes, there is an important difference. When you’re jealous, you’re afraid of losing something. When you’re envious, you’re the one who wants what someone else has. Nail down which emotion you are feeling. It’s only when we’re clear on how we feel that we are able to determine what we need.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Perfectionism can be a great asset, pushing you to perform to your best ability and challenge yourself. But Scorpio, flexibility is key. Try writing down ‘done is better than perfect’ somewhere you can see it. During this spring renewal, expect messy (but deeply expansive) growth. And remember: Few mistakes are life threatening. It’s OK to be gentle with yourself.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Brain fog can get the best of us, and sweet Sagittarius, you are no exception. This month, challenge your mind—read books, take courses, educate yourself on topics that you find interesting or intimidating. It’s not about being an expert, but about widening your mind and perspective.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s more to life than just being ‘happy’—but you already knew that, didn’t you Capricorn? Happiness is not a static state. In order to obtain a daily sense of deep fulfillment, find your flow and the work that sets you on fire. A sense of purpose and focus is a better long-term boyfriend than a fun night out or career advancement.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Trust your intuition, Aquarius. Your mellow and easygoing nature makes it easy for you to go with the flow. But are your needs being met? Ask yourself this, and not only once. Know your quiet strength and pay special attention to whether you really want this life, this love, this career, this friendship, etc.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

This month holds an interesting mix of healing and increased libido/attraction, spicy Pisces! Continue with (or begin!) your meditation practice, and know your worth. If it makes you feel gross—investigate why, and act accordingly.

As we enter into Spring, remember to be gentle and forgiving with yourself. Take your time, go slow, smell the flowers. Something wonderful is blooming. And as always, if your monthly horoscope doesn’t resonate, be sure to check your rising sign.