March Mood Board: 12 Things We’re Really Excited About This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our Mood Board series.

Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted 12 things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your March inspiration?

1.MoMA and Bjork Exhibition

The Museum of Modern Art has put together a 20-year retrospective of composer/musician/singer/red carpet swan, Björk. The first floor plays her last album Biophilia live, with the actual instruments used in it (a gameleste, pipe organ, gravity harp, and Tesla coil), while the museums other two floors house cinema rooms, sound and video installations, and interactive, location-based audio experiences. And yes, you’ll also be able to get a close look at that Swan Dress.

2. Alexander Wang Pop-Up Shop at Bergdorf Goodman

The designer has provided shoppers with exclusive access to clothing and handbags from both the Spring 2015 runway collection and the T by Alexander Wang Spring 2015 range at a pop up shop inside the iconic Bergdorf Goodman. Also up for grabs during this month long experiment is collectible packaging and a complimentary USB flash drive with a playlist curated by Alexander Wang and DJ Jesse Marco for customers spending over $500.

3. Culottes!

Gone are the days of wriggling ourselves into thigh-enhancing, ankle squishing skinny jeans like we’re some sort of human sausages. Spring 2015 is definitely the season of the culotte. Find a pair of waist flattering, wide legged, cropped pants that will take all your tops up a notch when it comes to nailing a killer look. Our favorite of the moment can be found at Tibi. Need tips on how to pull them off? We’ve got you covered.

4. “Cinderella”

Our favorite childhood Disney movie has come to life in the new version of the classic animated feature. We’re absolutely obsessed with the fashion in this film, from Cinderella’s rainbow crystal glass heels to her hypersaturated blue ball gown. The winning wardrobe, however, goes to Cate Blanchett, who wears a series of show stopping silk gowns and fascinators while playing the evil stepmother. A bonus feature: last year’s megahit Frozen is showing an exclusive animated short at the beginning of the movie!

5. NARS Dual Intensity Blush Duo

The winter season has officially sucked out all of the color from our faces, leaving them pale and well, kind of lifeless. Enter, the March 4 launch of NARS latest beauty concoction: the Dual Intensity Blush Duo. The blushes can go on wet or dry, depending on your preference, and the brand has also come out with a wet/dry brush to attend to those needs.

6. Valentino Va Va Voom 1973 Bag

Last year, Valentino took the fashion world by storm with all new iterations of the Rockstud it-shoe. This season, they are back at it with this rainbow striped studded satchel aptly named the Va Va Voom 1973. We love the bag’s supple leather and modern interpretation of one of this year’s hottest trends, the ’70s. We gave it a test run during New York Fashion Week, where it performed like a fresh steak to a sea of street style photographer sharks.

7. Paris Fashion Week

Though we obsess over the Fashion Weeks in New York, London, and Milan, the City of Lights always fills us with a little extra dose of fashion joy. Something about the combination of daring designers and the most beautiful city on earth make us want to put on a striped shirt, a tulle ball skirt and dance around dreaming of fashion all day. Be sure to check back every day for coverage of our favorite looks on the runway and in the streets.

8. Fresh Healthy Smoothies Every Single Day

March is National Nutrition Month, and the spirit of things has us craving healthy choices. Our new favorite company, Daily Harvest, provides a delicious-but-nutritious fix with its organic, frozen, ready-to-blend smoothies packed with antioxidants and healthy fats. With 10 blends made of whole fruits and vegetables to choose from, we are totally inspired to drink to our health! Shopping tip: try the Mint Chipper for a yummy green juice that has a bit of sweetness, and the Flying Monkey for a delicious kick of caffeine.

9. Madonna’s New Album, “Rebel Heart”

A little fall off the stage isn’t enough to stop Madonna. The queen of pop comes out with her thirteenth studio album this month, Rebel Heart. Though many of us heard leaks of various songs due to a hacking incident back in December, the die-hard fans know that there will be plenty more of Madonna to come this month. Mark your calendars for March 6 and expect 19 tracks of deeply personal pop melodies from the 56 year old icon.

10. Killer Heels Exhibition at the Brooklyn Art Museum

It is your last chance to catch the Killer Heels exhibit at BAM, which showcases hundreds of awe-inducing shoes curated from decades of fashion. From pin needle sharp heels to architecturally inspired wedges and platforms, it is an incredible way to see the power that high heels have had over the centuries.

11. First Day of Spring!

Friday March 20 couldn’t come any sooner. Through the record-breaking freezing temperatures and mountains of snow we’ve had to endure this season, this month we’re counting down the minutes until we can start dreaming about flowers, skirts, and sandals.

12. The Possible Rihanna x Kanye West Concert Tour

We’ve been teased by the notion of these two pop powerhouses collaborating since January, and we thought that this incredible collaboration with Paul McCartney was it. It has now been rumored that the two are planning to actually start touring together this Spring, which will surely be the hottest ticket of the season.