Marc off the Market

While the news has already broken, we want to say congratulations to Marc Jacobs and Lorenzo Martone. Fashion’s hottest and happiest couple has gotten engaged. They arrived in Brazil today to celebrate the Marc Jacobs store opening in Sao Paulo, wearing rings.

Yesterday Jacobs also bought a $13 million townhouse in New York’s West Village. The 4,500-square-foot home on Bethune Street was designed by Robert A.M. Stern and includes a private garden and roof terrace.

Not to worry, though. We’re pretty sure Jacobs isn’t really the domestic type.