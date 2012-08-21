Want: Marc By Marc Jacobs iPad Case

As we prepare to go back to school(ish), we get to revisit a childhood favorite: school supply shopping. While our shopping lists no longer include Trapper Keepers and ball point pens, we’re just as excited to be included new electronic cases (and even devices).

When it comes to gadget accessories, Marc by Marc Jacobs has long been one of our favorites, and this iPad case remains one of our favorites. With the pale tone, the case goes with just about everything (even a spiral notepad) and will have you geared up to channel your more studious side in no time. What’s more, it even has a folder detail on the inside flap so keep all of your old-school handwritten notes as equally organized. Score!

Dreamy Logo iPad2 Case, $98, at Barneys