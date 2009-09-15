The Marc Jacobs Fashion Week Party

Collective sighs of happiness and joy were heard from the fashion set when Marc Jacobs announced that his annual after party was back on, after an unfortunate hiatus last year. Oh, recession. Last night, in typical Marc Jacobs fashion, there were celebrities galore; including a Gaga nipple or two, Ciara, Russell Simmons, and basically anyone who ever bought a Marc skirt or polo…ever. Jacobs himself, while not dressed like a Camel Toe as he was a few years ago, was his typical dazzling self, minus his signature kilt over toned calves. Plus, there was enough Belvedere vodka to feed a village. (Or, The Village.)

That’s Lady Gaga…..in a red lace nipple-baring bodysuit….of course it is.

Ciara, very tamely and casually dressed. Although…maybe that’s because we just stared at Gaga’s nipple and sunrays hair.

Ugh….we die for this photo. Feel the love, guys, feel the fashiony-bananas love.

Janet Jackson, doing what we can only imagine as praying to Marc Jacobs, Marc by Marc, and Louis Vuitton. Maybe wishing for a fannypack?