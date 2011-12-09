Marc Jacobs Wants You To Share Your Awk Family Photos

We’re big fans of hilarious awkward occasions we laugh at the most uncomfortable moments, we just can’t keep in our giggles! Apparently, neither can the team at Marc Jacobs.

In a stroke of advertising and social media brilliance, the team at MJ has capitalized on embarrassing holiday cards, parties, and gift-giving and decided to share videos of these interactions on their MarcFam site.

Even better? You can upload your own (or just share how cute you look in your holiday attire) so you know you’re not alone while your mother forces that reindeer sweater over your head for a last minute photo op. We feel your pain, and apparently so does Marc. Check out our favorite video below of their take on the family portrait.