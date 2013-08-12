Links To Click: Marc Jacobs On His Tattoos, How Elie Tahari Is Celebrating 40 Years, More

1. In celebration of Elie Tahari‘s 40th anniversary, the City of New York and Mayor Michael Bloomberg are officially making Sept. 4 “Elie Tahari Day.” [WWD]

2. What will Marc Jacobs think about the SpongeBob Square Pants tattoo on his arm and the rest of his body art when he’s 80 years old? [The Cut]

3. In honor of ponytail week, here’s how to get the perfect high ponytail [Beauty High].

4. A leather jacket never goes out of fashion, here are 12 chic styles to buy now and wear forever. [InStyle]

5. From the maître d’ of Daniel, advice on how to become a regular at a restaurant. [The Vivant]

6. Rihanna wore sexy python print bikini bottoms that won’t cost you a month’s rent. Happy Monday! [Huffington Post]

7. Thinking of trying a new do? Here are 15 shoulder-length hairstyles we love. [Daily Makeover]

8. Elle has partnered with the experts at How About We to host its own dating site for the sartorially inclined. [Elle]

9. Before buying your next pair, take a look at 10 jeans that will make you look slimmer. [Whowhatwear]

