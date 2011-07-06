Marc Jacobs Takes to Tees for AIDS Research

Marc Jacobs is an advocate for many causes and tends to use his design prowess to create items that benefit his top organizations. Perhaps you recall those cool tees that supported skin cancer? Well, Jacobs is setting his sites on AIDS advocacy, and is taking another turn at the t-shirt game.

Members of the fashion set are big fans of the organizationpast honorees include Mario Testino, Narcisco Rodriguez and Eva Mendesand AFAI is the world’s largest HIV and AIDS advocacy program. The non-profit provides a higher quality of life for people living with HIV and AIDS with a focus on the Latin community.

The t-shirts feature drawings made by children living with HIV from AFAIS Children’s Programs in Latin America and the Caribbean. Not only will they pull at your heart strings, the shirts wont hurt those purse strings. They run for only $35, and they feature a custom AFAI logo designed by Marc himself. All of the proceeds will go toward Aid for AIDS International.

This goes without saying, but being charitable never goes out of style! Take a look at some of the t-shirts in our slideshow and then head to your nearest Marc by Marc Jacobs store or the online boutique to pick one up.