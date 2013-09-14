Marc Jacobs Spring 2014: All the Looks

It was a shipwrecked sensation when Marc Jacobs closed fashion week with his runway show at the New York State Armory. This show was certainly the most theatrical runway show of the season and also the most punctual, starting at just one minute after the scheduled start time.

Deviating away from traditional spring trends like bright colors, Jacobs’ collection had an insertion of Victorian meets goth, though officer’s jacket with fringe, embroidered skirts, beaded details and chic board shorts integrated elements of spring.

A cool touch: Marc Jacobs used a total of 4500 rhinestones to complete the nails that the models used for the show, and shoes included Teva-like athletic sandals and fringed moccasin booties.

