Watch the Marc Jacobs Spring 2014 Runway Show Live Here, Tonight at 8PM!

There’s one way to absolutely ensure your presence is the most felt at any given occasion: you stage your show dead last. That’s what Beyoncé does on the red carpet, and that’s what Marc Jacobs is doing for New York Fashion Week.

The iconic designer is holding his show, like always, at the Lexington Avenue Armory tonight at 8 p.m., officially marking the close of this edition if New York Fashion Week. And while we’ve already noted a few trends we’ve seen popping up on the runways, Jacobs’ show always serves as the trend glue that holds the Spring predictions in place. Jacobs almost always determines once and for all what we’ll be seeing the stylish set wearing come next year. (Crop tops? Sheer blouses? Bright sweaters?)

Watch the livestream above tonight starting at 7:45 p.m. EST, when the pre-show kicks into gear. Au revoir, Fashion Week!