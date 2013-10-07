One Less ‘Louis’ For Marc Jacobs: Designer Splits With Boyfriend Harry Louis

Marc Jacobs seems determined to start the new chapter of his life free of baggage, and we’re no longer just referring to the monogrammed Louis Vuitton variety, but to another Louis as well.

Indeed, two days ago we caught word the designer and his boyfriend of almost a year and half, Harry Louis had split. The 24-year-old former Brazilian porn star broke the news via a dramatic message on his Instagram account.

“So I would like to be the first one to share with you all the news… Me and Marc have decided not carry on with our relationship as boyfriends… The distance and lack of time because of work schedules aren’t really something realistic, and he’s such a beautiful and amazing person, that I think he deserve a bf who will stay at least in one of the cities that he leaves in,” Harry wrote.

And he didn’t stop there.

“Also, I need that too… We love each other very much, and that it was a decision from both!!!! Every special minute we’ve spent together will be treasured, and a new chapter of our both lives has started… Both of us focusing in work, and make it work!!!! So, for those who were always supportive of us, please don’t be sad, live goes on, to all of us… And for those who were praying that this day were coming, there you have… Marc Jacobs and Harry Louis aren’t officially a couple anymore!!!!” he added.

The news couldn’t have come at a more pivotal time in Jacobs’ career, as just days earlier it was announced the venerable designer will be leaving his role as artistic director of Louis Vuitton after 16 years at the helm of the storied French heritage brand. Spring 2014 was his final collection for the house which was followed by a standing ovation led by none other than Anna Wintour.

MORE: Louis Vuitton Spring 2014: See Marc Jacobs’ Entire Final Collection

Jacobs is reportedly leaving to focus on his own brands—Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs—as the designer is planning an IPO within the next three years, WWD reports. Where an IPO is concerned, Jacobs would be in good company: brands like Michael Kors and Prada have also staged highly successful public offerings within the last few years.

Jacobs and Louis, clad in speedos, were spotted getting hot and heavy on a beach in Brazil as recently as six months ago, but if there’s one thing we know about the fashion industry, it’s change is inevitable. Chances are Jacobs wanted a clean slate as he prepares to take his brand public, and we’re definitely excited for what the next phase of his career brings — both in his professional and personal life.

What do you think of Harry Louis’ note about his split from Marc Jacobs, was it a case of too much information?

MORE: Stylist Natalie Decleve Shares Every Outfit She Wore During Paris Fashion Week