What: A pair of Marc by Marc Jacobs silk trousers covered in silver sequins embroidered in a pattern that recalls the night sky.

Why: Because, as we’ve noted before, winter can be incredibly boring, and a little sparkle never hurt anyone.

How: We love the idea of wearing these pants with a sheer black button-up blouse and a pair of buckled booties, but we also think they’re chic with a chunky knit sweater in a vibrant color.

Silk Twilight Print Pants, $228; at Stylebop