Marc Jacobs Fashion Quotes: The Key to Louis Vuitton’s Success

As many know by now, designer Marc Jacobs was appointed Creative Director of the French luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton in 1997. He has managed single-handedly to keep both his label and LV’s very different and fresh for the past twelve years. In today’s edition of the London Times, Jacobs explains why the French powerhouse is doing so well despite the recession:

“It took me years to work out what was so special about Vuitton. But when you go to the workshops outside Paris and see how everything is crafted, it is pretty impressive. Added to that, it’s easily identifiable and I guess human instinct is to want to be part of an exclusive club that’s also highly recognizable.”

He goes on by explaining:

“In terms of what’s selling at Louis Vuitton, the recession hasn’t changed anything. I’ve cut back, because my partner Lorenzo and I are buying a house in the West Village in New York. And obviously there are a lot of people suffering out there, but our sales are up and I haven’t noticed that people’s tastes have got more subdued. They may be buying less, but if anything, they want it to be even more special. There’s this huge cult following of almost crazy people at Vuitton who just want whatever they buy to be exclusive. The charity angle also means that people feel more comfortable about spending openly.”

Am I the only one who doesn’t think it’s so cute to boast that “cutting back” means buying an extremely expensive house (yes, you heard right… house, not apartment) in the West Village?