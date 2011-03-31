Marc Jacobs’ President Accused of Having Employee Sex Book

Robert Duffy is having a no good, very bad week. After being called a “tyrant” by an intern via Twitter, a past CFO for Marc Jacobs is suing the President of the brand for a list of not awesome things, which include the “production and dissemination of a book that included photos of MJI staff in sexual positions or nude” and “Duffy’s use of a nude photograph for a billboard advertisement.” The former employee, Patrice Lataillade, claims he was fired for objecting “to a discriminatory environment offensive to him.”

LVMH is standing by their man, issuing a statement to WWD that reads, “The allegations contained in the complaint are false. Patrice Lataillade was terminated as chief financial officer and chief operating officer of MJI for serious matters unrelated to the allegations contained in the complaint. MJI, LVMH Inc. andRobert Duffy will vigorously defend the case in court.”

The lawyers for the prosecution are going to after the source and placing blame directly on LVMH, saying, The intentional nature of LVMHs failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation is consistent with its pattern of weighing public reaction before punishing biased conduct.” So they just had to bring Galliano into it.

Patrice is seeking lost wages and attorney’s fees i.e. money. I would want money if I got fired from my job, too.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage