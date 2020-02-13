The Marc Jacobs NYFW Show Starred All Your Fave Models—and Miley Cyrus, Too

Scroll To See More Images

While nearly every runway show at New York Fashion Week is notable, there are some that must be mentioned outside of general round-ups. The Marc Jacobs NYFW 2020 runway is one of those shows. Not only were the clothes for the designer’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection absolutely gorgeous (as usual), but the runway boasted nearly all of the Internet’s favorite models. These models have been seen all over the runways this fashion week, but they all came together to walk Marc Jacobs’ show, and I couldn’t be more pleased.

Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter 2020 collection is truly stunning, and was made even better because of the runway models the designer chose. While I still wish there was more inclusivity on the runway, I appreciate seeing some of my favorite models strut their stuff in these incredible ensembles. (Maybe next year we’ll see more racial and body diversity! Fingers crossed.) From Kaia Gerber to Bella and Gigi Hadid—plus a surprise appearance and wardrobe malfunction from Miley Cyrus—this runway was absolutely unbeatable.

Below, you’ll find the looks your favorite models wore on the runway, a peak at Miley Cyrus closing the Marc Jacobs show and some other noteworthy looks from the runway. Prepare to be completely in awe—and maybe even your jaw on the floor.

Kaia Gerber, Marc Jacobs NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Karlie Kloss, Marc Jacobs NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Gigi Hadid, Marc Jacobs NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Adut Akech, Marc Jacobs NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Bella Hadid, Marc Jacobs NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

Miley Cyrus, Marc Jacobs NYFW Fall/Winter 2020

