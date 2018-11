Adding to his empire, Marc Jacobs will be launching Jacobs by Marc Jacobs, not to be confused with Marc Jacobs, or Marc by Marc Jacobs. This time around, Marc will be giving a little something back. The line of t-shirts, totes, and wallets will feature the work of artists with disabilities and the proceeds will go to the Creative Growth Art Center.

Look for Jacobs at Marc by Marc stores.

[Teen Vogue]