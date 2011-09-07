Marc Jacobs and Native Collaborate, Promote with Icy Film

Marc Jacobs and Native have joined forces to bring you a special edition of Native’s Jimmy Boot. The unisex all-weather boot is 100% waterproof with a laminated Japanese denim upper and a stabilizing insole, which should be enough protection for any crazy adventures you decide to embark on. The shoe costs $95 and is available exclusively at Marc Jacobs boutiques beginning tomorrow, September 8th.

In keeping with the Native tradition, the Jimmy boot is animal free, so you can wear them and sport a clear conscience. If we haven’t convinced you yet, take a look at the video created to promote the collaboration. It’s got frozen tundra, an igloo, a smack-down between a good ol’ fashioned rugged model and a hairy beast, and an (almost) happy ending. What more could you want?

Marc Jacobs for Native – A special edition Jimmy boot from Native Shoes on Vimeo.