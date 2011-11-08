The Marc Jacobs Movie Has One Sexy Vamp: Alexander Skarsgård

While the entire fashion industry is abuzz regarding the upcoming film Disconnect, which will feature the most famous designer in the world (Mr.Marc Jacobs) in a prominent role, most details about the project have been kept on the down-low until now.

Fashionista reports that Jacobs will allegedly play a “porn baron” in the indie drama, which is only sort of out of his comfort zone considering the racy pics he shot when he finally got skinny and kicked that dirty drug habit.Additionally, there’s good news for all of you True Blood and Arrested Development fans: Jacobs’ costars in the film will be none other than Alexander Skarsgrd and Jason Bateman.

According to the movie’s IMDB page, it’s “A drama centered on a group of people searching for human connections in today’s wired world.” Vague and a little bit pretentious? Sounds like the perfect movie for me. From the looks of it, we can expect sex, drugs, and violence — and I couldn’t be more excited.

With Marc, Alexander, and Jason on board, all I can say is this: it’s going to be a sexy, sexy red carpet. I wonder if Marcy Marc will share his designer duds with the rest of the cast, and more importantly, if his acting talent will stack up.