Marc Jacobs and Lorenzo Martone Split? Rumors Continue on Fashion’s First Couple

Marc Jacobs and Lorenzo Martone attend the 13th Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani in NYC in November 2009. Image: INFevents.com.

What with all the rumors of engagements and secret wedding ceremonies that were quickly followed up by marriage denials, the Marc Jacobs/Lorenzo Martone romance has been through quite the media rollercoaster over the past year. Wedding bells between the designer and his Brazilian lover have been in talks since last spring, but now it seems that the couple has done a veritable 180.

The New York Post recently reported that Jacobs attended business partner Robert Duffy’s wedding last week sans Martone, which sent rumors swirling all over again. However, The Boston Herald‘s report on the party does include a note that Martone was in attendance. So was he there or wasn’t he? Did the two get married in St. Barths in January or not?

As seems to have been the case throughout the couple’s romance, things are still a bit wishy washy. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more clues to come. While we may not be able to count on Jacob’s love life, at least he gives us something we can count on: innovative designs on the runway each season.