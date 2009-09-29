Marc Jacobs Lola Perfume

Object Of Desire

Marc Jacobs Lola Eau de Parfum, $65 (for 1.7 oz bottle), at sephora.com

Reason #1

Marc’s newest long-lasting scent is meant for all-day wear with fruity and floral notes of pear, ruby red grapefruit, rose, and fuchsia peony to bring energy to your day, while the eau de parfum’s touches of vanilla and warm tonka bean bring sensuality to your skin for night.

Reason #2

The scent comes in three different forms: 1.7 oz. bottle ($65), a 3.4 oz bottle ($85), and a 5 oz. body lotion ($45), so no matter how you want to wear it, there’s always a way to wear Marc.

Reason #3

Not only will it make you smell amazing all day long, but the bottle is a beautiful accessory to add color to your bedroom dresser or makeup counter. Plus, Karlie Kloss is the face of the campaign, and naturally, whatever Karlie says, we do.