Watch Marc Jacobs’ Fashion Week Show Live Right Here!

Marc Jacobs will wrap up New York Fashion Week with his Spring 2015 collection tonight at 6 p.m. EST, and while fashion’s most elite set will be firmly planted in their seats at Jacobs’ usual venue of choice, the Lexington Avenue Armory, not everyone interested in Jacobs’ designs is invited to make the trek to Manhattan to see the fashion spectacle in person. Luckily, that’s what the Internet is for!

The kind folks over at Marc Jacobs sent over a livestream embed, which you can check out below starting at 6 p.m. tonight. (And be prompt—Jacobs is notorious for starting his show on time.)