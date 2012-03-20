Marc Jacobs Turns Into A Doll, In The Name Of Louis Vuitton

Not being in Paris for the Louis Vuitton Marc Jacobs exhibition at Les Arts Decoratifs is a bummer, so we’re thrilled that we have the chance to get a glimpse into the exhibit from not one, but two awesome sources: a book and a short video.

Thanks to Rizzoli, the ultra-swank publishing house is releasing a book in conjunction with the current museum exhibition. Just like the exhibit itself, the book is split into two halves. The first half details Louis Vuitton’s career, tracing his journey from packer of women’s clothing to luxury trunk maker. The second half of the book picks up in 1997, the year Marc Jacobs became creative director of Louis Vuitton.

In it, you’ll see how Marc Jacobs brought the Louis Vuitton house into the 21st century, including his many collaborations with amazing artists and designers. You can pick up the book, authored by exhibition curator Pamela Golbin, in stores next month.

To get an even better idea of all this exhibit has to offer, you can see Pamela Golbin give one of our fave stylists and TV personalities Louise Roe a brief tour of the set-up at Les Arts Decoratifs in a five-minute video we spotted over at Highsnobiety. As they walk through the two floors of the exhibit, you’ll see the antique trunks and dresses from the earliest part of Louis Vuitton’s career on one, and the brightly-colored pieces stemming from Marc Jacobs’s influence on the other.

But of all the glass trunk-filled cases and bag-covered walls, what’s the most amusing part of the exhibit? The rotating Marc Jacobs statue that bids you adieu (well, not literally) as you leave the exhibition.

We’ve definitely never seen the designer like this before!

Take a glance at the video below, and don’t forget to look for the book when it hits stores in April.

[Photos via TwitPic and Highsnobiety]