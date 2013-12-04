Marc Jacobs Made a $35 T-Shirt In Honor of Kate Moss’ Playboy Cover

Marc Jacobs sure loves putting his friends on T-shirts. In July, the designer featured a—shocker—naked Miley Cyrus on a tee he designed for a Protect The Skin You’re In campaign, and now he’s released another one in honor of Kate Moss‘ Playboy cover. And it’s really, really cool.

The supermodel basically caused the Internet to explode this week, when the tasteful snaps of her naked shoot for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue were released, and clearly her longtime pal Jacobs is just as excited as the rest of us.

The $35 limited-edition T-shirts were unveiled Monday at Jacobs’ bookstore Bookmarc in London, and are available for pre-order marcjacobs.com. An extra-nice perk? All the proceeds will go to amfAR, a cause close to Jacobs’ heart.